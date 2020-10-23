Scott Sport at Donington for last round of season

The last round of the GT Cup Championship season scheduled for Donington Park this weekend will feature the one-hundredth race in a story that began in November 2007 at Snetterton. After an excellent outing at Brands Hatch, the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo of Scott Sport is back in the title mix.



Four title-deciding races. John Dhillon and Phil Quaife will again drive the Ferrari no. 61 after their overall win and three victories in the GTC class two weeks ago at Brands Hatch, which put Scott Sport in second place in the overall standings. However, John Dhillon still leads the Sprint championship forty-eight points ahead of his closest pursuer, Craig Wilkins.

Four races are scheduled for this title-deciding weekend, two twenty-five-minute Sprints and two fifty-minute Sprints with a mandatory pit stop.

Programme. The packed schedule at Donington Park National begins on Saturday 24 October at 9:35 am with free practice, followed by timed practice at 10 am (15 minutes), the first 25-minute Sprint race at 12:20 pm and the 50-minute race at 4:35 pm.

On Sunday, free practice is at 10:05 am, followed by the 15-minute qualifying session at 10:30 am. The two races will set off at 12:05 pm (25 minutes) and 2:30 pm (50 minutes).