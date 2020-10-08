Scott Sport at Brands Hatch for round four

The Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo no. 61 of Scott Sport will take part in round four of the GT Cup Championship at Brands Hatch over the weekend of 10-11 October.

Four races. As usual, the GT Cup weekend sees a tight programme with four races divided between Saturday and Sunday, including two twenty-five-minute Sprints and two fifty-minute races with mandatory pit stops.

The entry list includes Scott Sport, which will line up John Dhillon joined by Phil Quaife for this round. Dhillon currently tops the Sprint Challenge standings on 123 points. His closest rival is James Guess on 88. The Ferrari no. 61 crewed by Dhillon and Aaron Scot, lies fifth in the overall standings on 197.5 points, 61.5 lengths behind the leaders.

In the last round at Donington in mid-September, Scott Sport's crew of Dhillon and Quaife achieved excellent results, with two second places in class and a category victory that also counted third place overall.

Programme. Track activities start on Saturday morning with free practice, followed by qualifying from 9:55am to 10:10am and the Sprint race, from 12:20pm to 12:45pm. The Pit Stop Race runs from 4:50pm to 5:40pm. The programme repeats itself on Sunday with the two races starting at 2pm and 4:45pm (all times are local).