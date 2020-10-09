SB Race Engineering defends lead at Silverstone

The fourth round of the British Endurance Racing Championship will be held this weekend at Silverstone, with the Ferrari of SB Race Engineering currently topping the standings.

On top. Paul Bailey and Ross Wylie arrive at Silverstone leading the championship on 143 points, thanks also to the contribution of Andy Schultz. They are just six points clear of their nearest pursuers, but the team intends to do all it can to consolidate the lead by taking advantage of the double race. There will be two 60-minute sessions on Saturday 10 October, in which the Ferrari no. 1 will try to amass as many points as possible. In the third round at Oulton Park on 12 September, SB Race Engineering secured second place in class and third overall with a crew of Bailey and Schultz.

Programme. The activities take place on Saturday only with qualifying from 9am to 9:30am, and Race-1 from 11:20am to 12:20pm, while Race-2 will run in the afternoon from 3:50pm to 4:50pm.