The Bahrain International Circuit will host the last two rounds of the FIA World Endurance Championship with the 6 and 8 Hours. Designed by architect Hermann Tilke, the 5,412-metre circuit stands on the outskirts of the capital Manama. Its layout makes it interesting to drive, both for the variety of turns and the height differences that work the chassis and tyres. Antonio Fuoco, the driver who will compete in the LMGTE Am class in the Cetilar Racing 488 GTE, will tell us about it.