The Ferrari Motorsport Festival, a resounding success

The Ferrari Motorsport Festival, the main attraction at the Riyadh Car Show, has concluded in front of an enthusiastic crowd of spectators. Taking turns on the track built within the exhibition area were Scuderia Ferrari single-seaters, a SF70-H and two F60s, the LMGTE Pro and LMGTE Am class-winning 488 GTEs from the FIA WEC, plus cars from the XX Programme and 488 Challenge Evo models.

Between the on-track sessions, Prancing Horse clients were also treated to a parade, attesting to the great passion that the Maranello marque inspires. Also present at the event were the official Ferrari drivers, guests of honour at Friday evening’s gala dinner.

There was great enthusiasm among the attendees who revelled at the chance to mingle and rub shoulders with their favourite drivers whilst at the same time being able to savour some of racing’s finest jewels in action.