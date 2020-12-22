Risi Competizione announces driver line-up for 24 Hours of Daytona

The Risi Competizione Ferrari team today announced plans to compete in the 2021 running of the fifty-ninth annual 24 Hours of Daytona. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance race will be held from 27 to 31 January, preceded by the Roar Before the 24 test days from 22 to 24 January.



Risi Competizione Team Principal, Giuseppe Risi, is known for assembling a talented and formidable driver line-up and this year is no exception. Drivers of the No. 62 Rosso Corsa red liveried Ferrari for Daytona will be Britain’s James Calado, Italians Alessandro Pier Guidi and Davide Rigon, and Frenchman Jules Gounon. Calado, Pier Guidi and Rigon have competed with Risi in the 24 Hours of Daytona for several years. Gounon, who has two runs to his name with Risi at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will be making his Daytona debut with the US team and his third appearance in this race.



Risi Competizione will be making its 20th appearance in the 24 Hours of Daytona since 1998, which has included one class victory (2002), and four additional podium finishes (second-place in class in 1999, 2003 and 2019; third-place in class in 2017). Last year the team finished sixth in the GTLM class after a strong run, but a high-speed puncture caused extensive damage and withdrawal.



The 2021 24 Hours of Daytona will be Calado’s sixth. Five of those have been with Risi and three in the Top 5. Pier Guidi will be making his eighth 24 Hours of Daytona appearance and has celebrated one victory in 2014. Rigon will also be making his eighth appearance in the race and his sixth with Risi.



Risi Competizione has not announced any other racing plans for the 2021 season, but they are under consideration.

