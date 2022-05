Rinaldi Racing will make its debut in the Asian Le Mans Series, entering two 488 GT3 Evo 2020s for the 2021 season that kicks off in Abu Dhabi on 5 February.

One of the most storied and successful German teams will line up two crews in the GT and GT Am classes. “We are very proud to be able to make this announcement”, said Michele Rinaldi, team owner. “We are looking forward to embarking on this new challenge with competitive crews in Abu Dhabi”.