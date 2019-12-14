Rigon and Molina’s comments after the 8 Hours of Bahrain

The joy of a first podium of the season goes hand in hand with the regret of seeing their push for victory nullified. These mixed feelings are evident in the post-race comments from the two drivers of the 488 GTE no. 71 of AF Corse.

Davide Rigon: "It was a good race, and I believed in victory until the end. In the last hour, some small setbacks stopped us winning. Firstly, we were unable to start the car immediately on the final pit-stop, losing a few seconds that we then recovered. Then in the restart, the slight skidding of the rear tyres was, in my opinion, excessively penalised. The stop&go was harsh because we were faster and with fresher tyres than the Aston Martin that won. We had a perfect strategy, and I want to thank the team for all the pit stops. I'm happy with my performance and also with Miguel’s driving, although right now I don't know if I'm happier about a podium finally achieved or disappointed over a lost win due to an excessive penalty".

Miguel Molina: "I think we had a great race, the result of excellent race preparation work. I think we deserved better today, but second place at least testifies to the fact that we are competitive. We were confident that we’d do well on this track and we managed to collect some excellent points after an unlucky first part of the season".