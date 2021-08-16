Ready for Le Mans: JMW Motorsport

The 488 GTE #66 of Neubauer-Sales-Fannin will line up for the 89th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMGTE Am class, hoping to return the British team to the top step of the podium.

The team. JMW Motorsport, founded in 2009 by James McWhirter, usually takes part in the ELMS championship, where it is one of the leading teams, with titles won in 2012 and 2017 and many victories to its name. This is its eleventh appearance in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a race it won in 2017 and in which it finished runner-up in 2019.

The crew. Rodrigo Sales and Jody Fannin form the backbone of the crew for the 2021 European Le Mans Series season. The US driver Sales made his debut with the team in 2020, while Fannin drove it to victory in 2017 and won the GT4 class in the British GT in 2012. On the other hand, Thomas Neubauer will be making his debut in the great French classic and with the team. The 22-year-old Parisian, one of the stars of the Ferrari Challenge Europe, drove on this track in 2019 when the Prancing Horse one-make series included Le Mans on its calendar.