Ready for Le Mans: AF Corse

In the great challenge for LMGTE Pro class supremacy, AF Corse will field two 488 GTEs, crewed by Pier Guidi-Calado-Ledogar and Serra-Molina-Bird. For Ferrari and the Piacenza-based team, the Le Mans 24 Hours is a crucial step in their bid for the Manufacturer, Team and Driver titles, given the double points haul at stake in the season’s blue-riband event.

The team. AF Corse have for many years been one of Ferrari's top customer teams and is the reference point for the Maranello-based manufacturer in the FIA WEC World Championship. The accolades won by the Amato Ferrari-directed team leave little room for doubt, having claimed the Team and Constructor titles and a win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in their first year in the WEC. In 2013 came the treble of Drivers, Team and Constructor titles, a feat repeated again in 2014, boosted by a win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In 2016, in their first year with the new 488 GTE, the AF Corse team handed Ferrari the Constructors' title, while in 2017 they collected a clean sweep of titles. In 2019, to mark the 70th anniversary of the first ever Ferrari victory at Le Mans, the team were back on the top step of the podium in what will go down in history as one of the closest and most spectacular editions of LMGTE Pro class.

The #51 crew. A crew relying on the contribution of one of the most seasoned and competitive pairings in the world championship - the champions in 2017 and winners alongside Daniel Serra in the 2019 race. We are talking about Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, currently second in the standings, two points adrift of the leaders in the general standings, who will be joined on this occasion by Côme Ledogar. The Frenchman - who last year clinched the first ever Le Mans Hyperpole in the history of the race aboard Luzich Racing’s 488 GTE - arrives fresh off the back of an extraordinary win at the Spa 24 Hour with Pier Guidi and Nicklas Nielsen.

The #52 crew. After having competed in recent editions alongside Pier Guidi and Calado, Daniel Serra will line up for the 24 Hours of Le Mans sharing the wheel of the car he has raced throughout WEC Season 9 with regular partner Miguel Molina. This season, the two made it onto the podium in Belgium and Portugal, chalking up 54 points to place third in the standings. Completing the crew will be Sam Bird rather than the originally planned Davide Rigon who is forced to sit out the event while recovering from an accident at the Spa 24 Hours. The British driver, for many years Rigon’s partner in the WEC, returns to Le Mans after competing in last year's event alongside the Italian and Molina.