Rain doesn't stop Club Competizioni GT at Monza

After kicking off the season in Virginia, Club Competizioni GT travelled to Monza for the second round of 2021. Seven Ferraris from the three-year-old Prancing Horse programme took to the track in the historic Monza Park, one of largest enclosed parks in Europe. Among these, the second 488 GT Modificata made its Club Competizioni GT debut, completing its first dynamic test yesterday.

Besides the latest addition, the 5793-metre track of the Autodromo Nazionale hosted two 458 Italia GT3s, a 458 Italia GT, an F430 GT, an F430 GT3 and the 488 GT3 of Miroslav and Matus Vyboh, in which they took second place in the 12 Hours of Mugello in the 24H Series together with Josep Kral.

The evening saw the Pit Stop Contest, which involved the drivers in an original challenge to establish who was fastest in changing their Pirelli tyres.

Despite the heavy rain in the morning, the programme ran smoothly and will continue tomorrow.