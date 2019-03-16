Rain Affected Start to 12 Hour at Sebring

Rain that began overnight continued through the start of the 12 Hours at Sebring. Due to the conditions, IMSA eschewed its traditional side by side start, deciding to start the race under the safety car. Jet dryers and mechanized sweepers attempted to clear the worst of the standing water while cars trundled around behind the safety car for the opening 20 minutes, however, conditions remained unsafe for racing. Cooper MacNeil currently pilots the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 machine, taking valuable time off of his minimum drive time requirements.

Wet Weather Expected to Continue. A number of small weather systems remain around the central Florida circuit and forecasts are calling for intermittent precipitation potentially through the duration of the 12 hour classic. The heaviest showers, however, should occur early in the race, with another period of heavier rain around the mid-way point before tapering off into the night. High humidity, however, is expected to continue through the race, so pockets of rain are expected to continue throwing a significant element of unpredictability into what is already a very demanding race.