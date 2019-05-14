R. Ferri Targets Home Track Advantage at Mosport Park

Hailing from just down the road in Toronto, R. Ferri Motorsport will be looking for a home-country advantage when it fields the No. 61 Ferrari of Ontario/Toronto/Alberta Zekelman Industries Ferrari 488 GT3 this weekend at Mosport Park. The event continues the long-held tradition of Victoria Day weekend racing at the high-speed circuit as the Blancpain GT World Challenge America championship makes its annual visit to the tricky 2.459-mile natural terrain track. The holiday weekend features a pair of 90-minute races on the historic 10-turn track, marking the fifth and sixth events of the 2019 GT World Challenge America campaign. Miguel Molina and Toni Vilander co-drive the No. 61 Ferrari 488 GT3, and have got the 2019 campaign off to a flying start. The duo combined to win the second race of the season at Austin’s Circuit of The Americas, and took third in the first race of the Virginia International Raceway weekend. Vilander finished fifth in the opening Mosport Park round in 2018, and improved to third in the second race of the weekend as he built momentum towards his championship.

Circuit Hosted Eight Formula One Races. Mosport Park first hosted the Canadian Grand Prix in 1967, and held the event eight times through 1977. Traditionally paired back-to-back with the F1 races at Watkins Glen, Mosport featured winning drives from Jacky Ickx in a Ferrari as well as names like Jackie Stewart, Jack Brabham, Peter Revson, Emerson Fittipaldi, James Hunt and Jody Scheckter.

Weekend Schedule. Action begins on Thursday, May 16, with a practice session at 5:30 p.m. (all times ET). Friday includes final practice at 10 a.m., followed by qualifying at 4:40 p.m. Saturday’s race takes the green flag at 2:10 p.m., with the Sunday event set for 9:55 a.m. Both races and qualifying will be streamed live on gt-world-challenge-america.com, with Sunday’s contest airing same-day on CBS Sports Network at 2 p.m.