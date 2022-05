The winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and 2017 World Champion James Calado is the guest of the Q&A section dedicated to Prancing Horse enthusiasts. The British driver currently occupies second place in the FIA WEC LMGTE Pro class, together with his teammate Alessandro Pier Guidi at the wheel of AF Corse's number 51 488 GTE. James answered a selection of questions collected through the @FerrariRaces social profiles.