Long Beach, 10 April 2018 – A trio of Ferrari 488 GT3 cars will take to the streets of Long Beach this weekend as the Pirelli World Challenge (PWC) stages round 3 of the championship in southern California as part of the traditional Grand Prix of Long Beach. The event, which has a 43 year history that stretches back to its origins as a Formula 1 event, is a massive California happening with huge crowds attracted to the venue every year. The temporary street circuit traditionally produces exciting racing as the drivers must also contest with the challenges that are unique to the concrete-lined circuit.
GT.
Racing for R. Ferri Motorsport, Ferrari factory driver, Tony Vilander impressed with his pole and podium in his World Challenge debut in St. Pete to open the season. His R. Ferri squad has race-winning experience at the track as the team looks to make the most of the only single-race event on the 2018 PWC Sprint championship calendar. Daniel Mancinelli will return to World Challenge competition at Long Beach, driving the No. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3. Mancinelli scored 4th in his 2017 Long Beach debut and will target a podium result in his PWC return.
GTA.
Martin Fuentes arrives to Long Beach with a perfect record so far in GTA class competition, posting two strong drives to score two victories at St. Pete onboard the No. 07 Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari 488 GT3. The affable Mexican racer knows Long Beach well, having won the 2016 edition of the PWC event on his way to securing the GTA championship.
Schedule.
Practice on Friday, with a final session and qualifying on Saturday ahead of the 50 minute race on Sunday morning. The race will be streamed live at world-challenge.com
.