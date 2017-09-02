Austin, September 2 -- One day after finishing in second position in Friday's make-up Pirelli World Challenge Sprint-X round, TR3 Racing scored victory on Saturday afternoon at Circuit of The Americas - one of two Ferrari class victories on the day.
Pro/Pro.
Starting in second position in the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3, Daniel Mancinelli maintained that spot through the opening lap and throughout the first half of the Sprint-X race. Mancinelli followed the leading Cadillac in for the race's mandatory pit stop and the car was taken over by Niccolo Schiro who stalked the leading Cadillac before executing and out braking maneuver for the lead at the end of the Circuit of The America's long back straightaway. After that point, Schiro extended his lead and despite a late-race caution which set up a one-lap dash to the checkered Schiro held on to win the team's third PWC race of the season and fourth straight podium finish. With a fast lap of 2:07.364, the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 will start in second position in tomorrow's race.
Am/Am.
Keeping his winning streak alive, Henrique Cisneros and co-driver Peter Ludwig scored their second victory in two days in the no. 30 NGT Motorsport Ferrari 458 Italia. With only tomorrow morning's Sprint-X race remaining in the championship, Cisneros is the clear leader in the Sprint-X Am/Am championship.
GT-Cup.
Longtime Ferrari Challenge driver James Weiland teamed with Conrad Grunewald to finish in third place in the GT-Cup class in the no. 18 R3 Motorsports Ferrari 458 Challenge Evo.
Sunday's Sprint X race will be streamed live on world-challenge.com
starting at 1:30 PM ET.