25 marzo 2018

Austin, TX (March 25, 2018) -The second race of the Pirelli World Challenge SprintX event at the Circuit of the Americas featured a strong run of results for Ferrari. Victories in all three classes of competition in the hour-long race on Sunday provided a strong start to the 2018 SprintX championship, which will resume at Virginia International Raceway April 27-29. GT SX Pro - Pro Following on their Race 1 run to victory lane in their first-ever start together for Ferrari, it was another dominating day for the no. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3. Factory drivers Miguel Molina and Toni Vilander came home 2.5-seconds clear of the field to open the SprintX season with authority. “It is incredible—what a first weekend with Miguel!” said Vilander “He drives really fast and it is a great combination to drive with him. The team has worked so hard after St. Pete and thanks to them for this great weekend, it was awesome.” GT SX Pro - Am Jeff Segal and Wei Lu raced to victory in just their second start together as the duo brought the no. 31 Ferrari Of Vancouver Ferrari 488 GT3 home first in the Pro-Am class. The CoTA event was the first professional start for Lu, and first World Challenge outing for Segal. “This is a championship caliber team-they proved it last year,” said Segal. “Wei did an amazing job, and thank you to Ferrari of Vancouver. It was disappointing how things ended in the first race but all we could do was come back and race fo a victory so this feels great.” GT SX Am After the twosome won the opening race of the weekend, Martin Fuentes brought the no. 07 Ferrari 488 GT3 Squadra Corse Garage Italia across the line first in the Am class to seal a second Am class victory of the weekend with co-driver Caesar Bacarella.