Plymouth, June 24 - Daniel Mancinelli drove the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 to fourth position in Saturday's Pirelli World Challenge race at the iconic Road America.
Starting from fifth position, Mancinelli stayed clear of an opening-lap incident in turn five and jumped to two positions to third position. Although he lost one position in the later stages of the race, and was locked in battle all the way to the checkered flag, Mancinelli was able to bring the Ferrari home in a strong fourth position. The race was won by Adderly Fong in a Bentley Continental GT3.
Marc Muzzo brought the no. 013 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 458 Italia to the finish in sixth position in GT-A.
With the starting position determined by Saturday's fastest lap, Mancinelli will again start in fifth position for tomorrow's race. The race will be streamed live at 10:55 AM ET on world-challenge.com
.