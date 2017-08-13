13 agosto 2017

Tooele, August 12 -- The no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 narrowly missed out on its second Pirelli World Challenge Sprint-X race of the season as it took the checkered flag for Saturday afternoon's race in second position. GT Pro/Pro. Starting from second position, Daniel Mancinelli challenged for the lead of the race throughout the opening stint. Once the mandatory pit window opened and the leading car did its mandatory stop, Mancinelli assumed the lead for two laps before he pitted and turned the car over to Niccolo Schiro. The team's strategy enabled Schiro to take the lead of the race before he spun and lost the lead. He as able to close back up to the leader but would finish the race in second position. The race was won by Peter Kox and Mark Wilkins in an Acura NSX GT3. Mancinelli set the fastest lap of the race and because of that the Ferrari will start Sunday's race from pole position. GT Am/Am. Ferraris finished first and second in the GT Am/Am class. The no. 30 NGT Motorsports Ferrari 458, started by Jonathan Ziegelman and taken over by Henrique Cisneros, took the class victory after Cisneros executed a late-race pass on the no. 013 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 458 Italia started by Kris Wilson and taken over by Drew Regitz. Sunday. The second race of the weekend will be streamed live on Sunday, August 13 at 2:20 PM ET on world-challenge.com.