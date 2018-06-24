ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (23 June 2018) – Ferrari factory driver Toni Vilander finished second overall while Martin Fuentes took his fourth GTA victory of the season in Saturday’s Grand Prix of Road America, Round 6 of the Pirelli World Challenge.
Vilander rebounded from his third row starting spot on the 14-turn, 4.048-mile circuit for the event combining the GT, GTA and GTS classes. The two Pirelli World Challenge rounds are being run in conjunction with the Kohler Grand Prix for the Verizon IndyCar Series.
GT.
Driving the no. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari of Ontario Ferrari 488 GT3, Vilander finished 1.313 seconds behind the winning Bentley of Alvaro Parente in the 50-minute, 20-lap event. Qualifying sixth in the 38-car field, Vilander sprinted to third on the opening lap, and took second two laps later on a restart following an early caution.
Vilander managed to hold the position throughout the remainder of the race to capture his fourth podium finish in six races. The result saw the Finn to gain ground as he finished ahead of championship points leader Scott Hargrove.
Daniel Mancinelli started on the pole in the no. 31 TR3 Racing Oprena Ferrari 488 GT3, but lost the lead to Parente on the opening lap and was passed by Vilander on the restart. He fought for a podium position with the championship leader but ceded the position on a restart, coming home to finish fourth.
GTA.
Fuentes started on the GTA pole in the no. 07 Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari 488 GT3 and led most of the race, only to be passed for the lead by Parker Chase with two laps remaining. Undaunted, Fuestes pressured the Audi until regaining the position and taking his fourth triumph of the season following a last-lap pass. He beat Chase to the checkered flag by 1.768 seconds, stretching his points lead with his sixth top-two finish of the season.
Fastest Laps Set Sunday Field.
With the fastest race laps setting the grid for Sunday’s Round 7, Vilander will start fourth and Mancinelli fifth for the green flag at 2:45 p.m. CT (3:45 p.m. ET).
In addition to winning his class, Fuentes also set the fastest race lap to capture his second GTA pole position of the weekend.
World Challenge will provide live streaming at world-challenge.com
.