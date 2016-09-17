17 settembre 2016

Sonoma, 17 September 2016 – The Pirelli World Challenge GT-A championship was won on Saturday by Martin Fuentes and the no. 07 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia. After qualifying on pole position, Fuentes finished the first of two races this weekend in second position (behind Michael Schein on the Wright Motorspors Porsche) to secure the championship with two races remaining in the season. Great achievement. Fuentes’ championship is the fourth major North American road racing championship for the Ferrari 458 Italia, following the 2012 and 2013 Grand-Am GT championships and 2015 IMSA SSC GT-Daytona championship. Race-2. On Sunday Race-2 will start at 13.15 (20.15 CET): the winner of Race-1 was Johnny O’Connell on Cadillac. The final Pirelli World Challenge event of the season will be October 7-9 at Laguna Seca, in Salinas, California. Stay up to speed at @FerrariUSA and join the conversation with #FerrariGTRacing and #FerrariFirsts.