05 ottobre 2016

Salinas, 5 October 2016 - One-hundred and twenty-two Pirelli World Challenge drivers are entered for the 2016 series finale this coming weekend at Laguna Seca. Champions across the series’ eight classes will be officially crowned October 7-9 as part of Pirelli World Challenge Championship at the circuit. GT and GTA drivers will race Round 20 in what is the 15th time the series will race at the 11-turn 2.238-mile (3,602 km) road course. GT-A. At Sonoma, Martin Fuentes scored his seventh second place finish of the season to secure the GTA Driver’s Championship. Fuentes will look to add to an impressive season having already scored nine wins. He will drive the No. 07 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 GT3 Italia. Schedule. The last Pirelli World Challenge race of 2016 will start on Saunday at 13.05 local time (22.05 CET) and will be broadcasted live on the series website.