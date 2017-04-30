30 aprile 2017

Ferrari continued its strong form in the second round of SprintX action at VIR on Sunday. In the GT-Pro class, former Ferrari Challenge driver Daniel Mancinelli and his co-driver Andrea Montermini narrowly missed the podium in the second race of the weekend, finishing in fourth place. The no. 61 R Ferri Motorsports car driven by Alex Riberas rebounded from a difficult Saturday race to finish sixth on Sunday. In GT-Am, the no. 30 NGT Motorsport Ferrari 458 Italia of Henrique Cisneros and Tyler McQuarrie continued their strong performance on Saturday with class victory on Sunday. The no. 7 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia of Martin Fuentes and former Scuderia Ferrari driver Stefan Johansson were poised for a podium finish, until a late-race incident. The next round of Pirelli World Challenge will be the SprintX weekend May 19-21 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada.