Alton, 23 April 2018 – After opening the Pirelli World Challenge SprintX championship with multiple victories at the Circuit of the Americas, three Ferrari 488 GT3 machines will look to continue that momentum as the series heads to Virginia International Raceway (VIR) this weekend. The event will feature two hour-long races as the series stages the second of five double-header event weekends that comprise the SprintX championship. Generally considered a driver favorite, Ferrari has a history at the 3.27-mile circuit in rural Virginia that stretches back to the very first race the track hosted in 1957.
GT SX Pro-Pro.
The no. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3 of factory Ferrari drivers Toni Vilander and Miguel Molina hold the championship advantage ahead of the VIR round, having won the opening two races at COTA in their first weekend as co-drivers. Vilander has previous experience on board a Ferrari at VIR in IMSA competition and will aim for another weekend sweep with Molina.
GT SX Pro-Am.
Wei Lu and Jeff Segal scored a Pro-Am victory at COTA as Lu made an impressive first start in the World Challenge ranks. Lu has graduated from Ferrari Challenge competition to partner with his experienced co-driver Segal. VIR was the site of Segal’s first-ever IMSA start in 2003 as he hopes to make a winning return in the TR3 Racing-prepared no. 31 Ferrari Of Vancouver Ferrari 488 GT3 entry.
GT SX Am.
The no. 07 Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari 488 GT3 of Caeser Bacarella and Martin Fuentes also enjoyed a double-win weekend to open the SprintX championship at COTA. Feuntes has raced at VIR in World Challenge competition and is relishing the opportunity to continue that hot streak with Bacarella this weekend. In GTC SK class there’s also a 458 Challenge EVO car competing, it’s the #11 of Precision Driving with Marko Radisic and David Roberts.
Schedule.
The field will get the chance to get acclimated to the track with a test day on Thursday ahead of the first official practice session on Friday. Saturday will set the field with qualifying in the morning and then stage Race 1 starting at 3:40 PM ET, with Sunday’s Race 2 set to go green at 11:30 AM ET. World Challenge will provide live streaming at world-challenge.com
.