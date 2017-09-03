03 settembre 2017

Austin, September 3 -- After finishing second in Friday's Pirelli World Challenge Sprint-X race and winning on Saturday, the TR3 Racing team was looking to extend their podium streak of four races and convert their front-row starting position to another victory at Circuit of The Americas. Pro/Pro. After taking the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 to the victory in yesterday's race, Niccolo Schiro started Sunday's race from outside the front row. However, he would retire the Ferrari in the first lap after a spin and contact caused too much damage for the car to continue. As a result, Daniel Mancinelli unofficially finishes the Sprint-X championship in fourth position on the strength of his victories at Virginia International Raceway, Utah Motorsports Campus and yesterday's victory at CoTA. Am/Am. Henrique Cisneros took another victory in the Am/Am class, sweeping the season in the no. 30 NGT Motorsport Ferrari 458 Italia and clinching the championship. He and teammate for this weekend, Peter Ludwig, handily won all three Sprint-X races this weekend. GT Cup. Ferrari Challenge driver James Weiland and co-driver Conrad Grunewald finished fourth in the GT Cup class in Sundays race, but second in the Am/Am division of the class, driving the no. 18 R3 Motorsports Ferrari 458 Challenge Evo. The next round of the Pirelli World Challenge, which will revert to the traditionally sprint race format, will be September 15-17 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California.