Alton, 29 April 2017 – At the end of the one-hour SprintX race at VIRginia International Raceway, the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GTE of Daniel Mancinelli and Andrea Montermini came out on top of a race-long, multi-car battle for the GT-Pro and overall victory. This is the first victory for the Ferrari 488 GTE in Pirelli World Challenge, and the first victory for TR3 Racing and Mancinelli in only their third start in the series. The no. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE of Alex Riberas and Kyle Marcelli was in contention for the GT-Pro victory throughout the race. However, the team incurred a penalty after their pit stop and Marcelli was forced to serve a drive-through penalty which dropped the Ferrari to tenth at the checkered flag. In the GT Am/Am category, the no. 30 NGT Motorsports Ferrari 458 Italia driven by Henrique Cisneros and Tyler McQuarrie finished second in class. McQuarrie impressed in the opening portion of the race, running as high as eighth position overall. The no. 7 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia of Martin Fuentes and Stefan Johansson finished down the order after contact sent Fuentes off the track and put him numerous laps down. The weekend’s second race will start at 1:15 PM ET and will be streamed live on world-challenge.com