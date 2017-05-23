23 maggio 2017

Bowmanville, 20 May 2017 — The third round of the Pirelli World Challenge SprintX championship saw the TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 finish inside the top-ten in the GT Pro/Pro class. TR3 Motorsport. Shared by Daniel Mancinelli and newcomer Niccolo Schirò, the no. 31 TR3 Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3 ran inside the top-ten before Schirò was forced to serve a penalty. He would finish in ninth position in the GT Pro/Pro class. The no. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3 would not race after provisionally setting the pole position in class. Am/Am win. In the GT Pro/Am class, the no. 013 R. Ferri Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 driven by Marc Muzzo and Terry Borcheller finished seventh in class. In the GT Am/Am class, Tyler McQuarrie and Henrique Cisneros claimed their third straight victory in the class finishing a strong 13th overall in the NGT Motorsport 458 Italia GT3. Next race. The race was won overall by the Cadillac of Michael Cooper and Jordan Taylor. Sunday’s race was cancelled due to the heavy rain on the CTMP circuit. Next race is this weekend at Lime Rock Park.