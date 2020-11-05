Pro line-ups announced for Bahrain and Paul Ricard

The concurrence of the last rounds of the FIA WEC and GT World Challenge Europe, with Ferrari drivers still mathematically in the running for both titles, has necessitated new line-ups for the two events.

FIA WEC. In the Endurance World Championship, James Calado – who currently lies third in the standings on 131 points – will be joined by Daniel Serra in the 488 GTE no. 51 of AF Corse, while Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina will take to the track as usual in car no. 71.

Three crews will compete in the LMGTE Am class, with Nicklas Nielsen lining up for the 8 Hours of Bahrain alongside François Perrodo and Emmanuel Collard. The trio currently holds second place in the standings eight lengths behind the leaders. The crew of AF Corse no. 54 is unchanged, with Giancarlo Fisichella behind the wheel along with Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci. However, Red River Sport will field Kei Cozzolino and Colin Noble in place of Johnny Mowlem and Charles Hollings. The Ferrari of MR Racing will not take part in the final round of Season 8.

GT World Challenge. There will be significant changes to the Ferrari crews in the Pro class for the 1000 km of Paul Ricard, the last race in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup. Alessandro Pier Guidi will be joined in the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 no. 51 of AF Corse by Sam Bird and Côme Ledogar, who took pole in the LMGTE Am class at the recent 24 Hours of Le Mans. Car no. 51 is just back from the 24 Hours of Spa where it finished fifth with Pier Guidi, James Calado and Nicklas Nielsen. Sergey Sirotkin in SMP Racing no. 72 will enjoy the support of Toni Vilander and Antonio Fuoco in place of Rigon and Molina. Alessandro Pier Guidi currently sits in third in the standings six points behind the leaders.