Podium for Visiom Racing

The 488 GT3 of Visiom Racing made an encouraging debut in the opening round of the Ultimate Cup Series held at Estoril.

Comeback. The team that last year dominated the GTV1 class of the VdeV championship is seeking to win the title with the same proven crew of Jean-Paul Pagny, Jean-Bernard Bouvet and Thierry Perrier. The race, which lasted four hours, saw Ferrari cross the finish line in third after a good comeback.

Round 2. The Ultimate Cup Series will continue with the second round, in Dijon, from 26 to 28 April.

Photo: © Hugues Laroche