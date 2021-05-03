Podium comeback for Visiom Racing at Le Castellet

The 4 Hours of Le Castellet, the opening round of the 2021 season of the Ultimate Cup Series, began with third place for the Visiom Racing Ferrari.

Breakaway. After David Hallyday secured the second row for reigning champions Visiom Racing, the Frenchman took the lead with the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 in a high-quality first part of the race. Hallyday set the pace for the first 40 laps before losing valuable time in the pits during refuelling.

Comeback. From then on, Jean-Paul Pagny and Jean-Bernard Bouvet tried to close the gap to the top spot, making bold strategic decisions such as taking one of the two mandatory stops in the last half hour. Despite their efforts, the Visiom Racing crew crossed the finish line in third, twenty seconds behind the winners, Thybaud-Cayrolle in a Renault RS01.

Programme. The next race in the series will be held at the Aragon circuit in Spain from 25 to 27 June.



