15 aprile 2016

Long Beach, 14 April 2016 – Twenty-four Pirelli World Challenge drivers across the series’ GT and GTA classes are set to battle it out April 15-17 on the Streets of Long Beach, part of the Long Beach Grand Prix weekend. Drivers will race Round 5 of the 2016 season. This weekend marks the 11th straight season PWC will race at the 11-turn 1.968-mile street course. Scuderia Corsa doubles. There will be two Ferrari 458 Italias both entered in the GTA class and both racing under the Scuderia Corsa name. In the GTA class Martin Fuentes has had a great start to the 2016 season winning all four races. He enters the weekend leading the GTA Driver’s Championship with 440 points. The 2015 GTA Driver’s Champion, Frankie Montecalvo, sits second in the standings with 374 points and will drive his No. 66 Mercedes. Bill Sweedler in the No. 11 Ferrari 458 Italia wants a place on the Long Beach podium. Schedule. Usually a Pirelli World Challenge weekend features two races but in Long Beach there will be only one, of 50 minutes. The start will be given at 10 (19 CET).