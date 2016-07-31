31 luglio 2016

Lexington, 31 July 2016 — Martin Fuentes, driving the no. 07 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia sponsored by Hublot, finished in second position in the GT-A class at today’s Pirelli World Challenge race at Mid-Ohio. The race. Fuentes, the championship leader, qualified in third position in GT-A for the first race of the weekend. He avoided a first-lap, first-corner incident and made up one position in class and would hold second place straight through to the finish in a race that featured multiple full course caution periods. The race was won by Michael Schein on the Wright Motorsport Porsche. Race-2. Fuentes will start the second race of the weekend in second position in GT-A class. Overall win went to Alvaro Parente and Porto Prtugal in the K-PAX Racing McLaren.