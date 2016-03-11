11 marzo 2016

St. Petersburg, 11 March 2016 – Martin Fuentes and Scuderia Corsa scored two victories in two races when the Pirelli World Challenge started its season last weekend at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas in the no. 07 Ferrari 458 Italia. This weekend, he will look to keep that winning streak alive as the series goes to its second event of the year at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, first race of the IndyCar series. In great shape. Fuentes dominated the GT-A class in the first two rounds of Pirelli World Challenge at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas just a week ago. After taking pole position for the first race, he led GT-A from start to finish. The second race brought an even stronger performance, as he took GT-A honors again from pole position and finished an incredibly strong sixth place overall. Fuentes has started the season with a strong lead in the GT-A championship. Tha track. Fuentes and Scuderia Corsa will again be the lone Ferrari representative in the field of 24 GT-class cars. Unlike the purpose-built Circuit of The Americas circuit, the St. Petersburg course is a temporary circuit made up of city streets and the airport runways of Albert Whitted Airport. The picturesque and challenging 1.8-mile, 14-turn circuit is located on the waterfront of St. Petersburg. The races from will be streamed live on world-challenge.com on Saturday, March 12 at 9:35 AM ET and Sunday, March 13 at 3:15 PM ET.