17 aprile 2016

Long Beach, 16 April 2016 - The Pirelli World Challenge held its qualifying session for Sunday’s race in Long Beach. GTA championship leader Martin Fuentes qualified a strong seventh overall and first in GT-A in the no. 07 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia, while Bill Sweedler qualified the no. 11 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia in fourth position in the GTA class. Schedule. The Pirelli World Challenge race will be broadcast on CBS Sports Sunday morning at 2:00 PM ET, and streamed at world-challenge.com. Stay up to speed at @FerrariUSA and join the conversation with #FerrariGTRacing and #FerrariFirsts.