24 aprile 2016

Birmingham, 23 April 2016 - Only a few days after capturing his fifth - straight Pirelli World Challenge GT-A class victory, Martin Fuentes was back on track chasing his sixth. This weekend, Pirelli World Challenge is on the natural terrain road course at Barber Motorsports Park. In qualifying Saturday morning, Fuentes captured pole position in his no. 07 Scuderia Corsa / HUBLOT Ferrari 458 Italia. He maintained the lead throughout the early stages of the race, narrowly avoiding an incident early in the race that brought out a full course caution. Throughout the remainder of the race, Fuentes withstood heavy pressure from behind from another GT-A class competitor, but held on for a narrow victory. Sunday's race will start at 10:05 AM ET and will be streamed live at world-challenge.com.