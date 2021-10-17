Pier Guidi, pole in the legend

Alessandro Pier Guidi earned the right to start tomorrow’s Indianapolis 8 Hour from the front with his lap of 1:33.456 on the Indianapolis road-course layout. The driver from Tortona comments to our microphones the pole position gained in one of the most famous circuits in the world.

“At the end everything was quite nice. The car was quite good. We struggled a bit in the first part of the weekend because of the weather and because of the schedule and even in this morning, we lost almost half of a session and it is the first time we are here. But, we improved session by session, even in the pre-qualifying – the car was very nice. Thank you to AF Corse and Ferrari, they did a very good job once more.”





This is your first time to Indianapolis, and you are on pole, share a little of your feeling being at such a historic venue.

“Being in Indianapolis is incredible, it’s one of the most iconic places and personally I like the track. Of course the famous one is the oval, but being in a place with so much history is very nice”.





What do you anticipate for tomorrow’s 8 Hour race?

“It’s difficult, the race will be very long and anything can happen. But it’s better to start in the front row than behind. We still have some work to do on the final preparations for the race, but for sure so far it went well, and we’ll try to improve another small step for the race and be at the top stop at the end”.