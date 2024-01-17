Pier Guidi extends his contract with Ferrari

Ferrari has extended its contract with Alessandro Pier Guidi, who will continue to represent the Prancing Horse as an official driver, his role since 2017.

The forty-year-old from Tortona (Alessandria) is one of the most successful Italians in endurance racing history. In 295 races, he has earned 120 podium finishes, 53 victories, and nine titles, the latter in GT racing.

In the FIA World Endurance Championship, Pier Guidi has competed in 46 races over eight seasons (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2021, 2022, 2023), the last with the Ferrari 499P in the Hypercar class. He has collected 25 podiums and 12 victories. The Italian driver’s roll of honour features three Drivers’ titles won with James Calado in the Ferrari 488 GTE in 2017, 2021 and 2022 (seasons also embellished by the Manufacturers’ title), in the LMGTE Pro, and in the latter class, two victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (2019 and 2021). The 2023 season saw Pier Guidi share the 499P number 51 with Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi taking overall victory at Le Mans. The trio finished the season fourth in the Drivers’ standings.

Alessandro Pier Guidi: “In 2017, becoming an official Ferrari driver was a dream come true, and in the years to come I took part in many races, with a lot of success starting with three world LMGTE Pro titles and three wins at Le Mans, including the overall victory in 2023. In the last seven seasons at Maranello I’ve felt at home, one of the family, and I’m proud to continue this journey with the Prancing Horse.

The future? At 40, I feel in great shape and the experience I’ve acquired on the track is a valuable asset, so my ambition is to keep on racing to win. The 2024 season will start with the 24 Hours at Daytona, where we’ll be at the start with the 296 GT3, a prestigious, difficult race where we want a good result.

In the FIA WEC, on the other hand, the aim is to prove competitive in every race, to try and repeat the success at Le Mans, and reach the final event of the season in Bahrain in the running for the title. This year, the championship will include one more round than 2023, and for the first time we’ll race with the Ferrari 499P in Qatar, Imola and São Paolo, tracks where we’ll have to test our level of competitiveness against that of our rivals.”

Antonello Coletta, Global Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti: “We are proud to continue our journey with Alessandro, a driver who, since 2017, when he signed his first contract as an official Ferrari driver, has proved to be a great professional in racing as well as in testing and developing our competition cars. His sporting CV includes an extraordinary number of victories with the Prancing Horse: three Drivers’ and another three Manufacturers’ titles in the LMGTE Pro class, plus three victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, including the overall win in 2023 with the 499P, which is now part of motor racing history. Pier Guidi’s experience is uncommon; we will draw on it to extend these records.”