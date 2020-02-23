Perrodo comments on LMGTE Am qualifying

Austin 23 febbraio 2020

When François Perrodo spoke after the qualifying session, he neither hid his slight disappointment nor his awareness that the points in the standings, which he currently leads with his crewmates Nielsen and Collard, will be awarded in tomorrow's race. "We're fifth, the first of the Ferrari crews in the Am class," commented the Frenchman, "but we're not yet where we want to be. Nicklas did an incredible lap in qualifying, one of the fastest but it wasn't enough. Porsche and Aston Martin are fast, that's clear, but it's a long race, and that's where we have to play our cards rights. I would have been happier if I had managed to improve my time on the second attempt, but it didn't work out that way so let's focus on the race".