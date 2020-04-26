Perel, a comeback for fifth place

David Perel finished fifth in the opening round of the SRO E-Sport GT Series in the PRO class drivers' race at Silverstone. The South African ran a blistering pace to climb up the order from 19th on the grid. In the exciting final, David tried to close the gap to those fighting for the podium places, crossing the line just two seconds off Luigi Di Lorenzo in the Aston Martin in a race won by Jordan Pepper in the Bentley.

For Miguel Molina and Daniel Serra the official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers, their results were affected by collisions at different moments in the race. The Brazilian had managed to get up to 23rd place before being hit by another car, which meant he had to make an unscheduled pit stop, crossing the line under the chequered flag in 34th position. As for the Spaniard, he was involved in spectacular fights, but they slowed his pace, meaning he lost ground to his rivals for a 27th place in the final standings.

The other Ferraris had hard fought races, but a long way off the podium. Maksim Yefanov, who had been quickest of all the 488 GT3 drivers in the 15 minutes qualifying session, was 32th, while Ferrari’s Formula 1 driver, Charles Leclerc, also taking part, made a brilliant getaway and then had some thrilling fights, but had to pit for a drive-through following a collision. The Monegasque rejoined in 31st place and worked his way up to 20th at the flag, behind another Ferrari driven by David Fumanelli. The Italian might have done better, but he too had a drive-through, which dropped him into the pack. A similar fate befell Chris Froggatt (Sky Tempesta Racing) with a low speed pass down pit lane dropping him to 23rd place.

In the Silver class race - reserved for sim drivers - FDA Hublot Esports Team drivers David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito finished fourth and eighth respectively.

The next round takes place on 10 May, with a race staged on Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps circuit.