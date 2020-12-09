Pagny, Perrier, Bouvet and Visiom retain the Ultimate Cup Series title

With a third win of the season, Jean-Paul Pagny, Thierry Perrier and Jean-Bernard Bouvet aboard Visiom's 488 GT3 Evo 2020 have been crowned Ultimate Cup Series champions for a second consecutive year.

The French trio, claiming a seventh series win - after having taken part in the championship since 2019 - sealed the UGTFREE class title in the GT Endurance race held at Paul Ricard. At the end of the 4-hour final round of the Ultimate Cup Series, the Ferrari crew crossed the line in first position after having held the lead for 59 of the 102 laps raced. After Thierry Perrier had handled the opening stint, Jean-Paul Pagny took over the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 and battled his way into the lead. In the latter stages of the race, Jean-Bernard Bouvet was able to manage a solid advantage over Ricci-Policand's Akka Asp Mercedes to eventually scoop both the race win and the title honours. The UGTFREE class podium was rounded out by the Kessel Racing-run Ferrari 488 GT3 crewed by LMDV, Alessandro Cutrera and Marco Talarico, making their debut in the series.