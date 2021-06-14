One-two for RNR Performance Cars at Oulton Park

RNR Performance Cars celebrated a clean sweep in round three of the Britcar Endurance Championship at Oulton Park on Saturday 12 June, with two wins in Class 3. Chris Goddard and Charlie Hollings in the Ferrari 458 Challenge no. 144 also claimed the two pole positions and the fastest lap in the two 60-minute races.

Race-1. Goddard drove the first stint, taking advantage of pole to keep the lead in Class 3. However, after about eight minutes of racing, car no. 144 momentarily had to cede first place to SG Racing. Ten minutes in, the entry of the Safety Car following an accident, and the start of driver changes, put the Ferrari of RNR Performance Cars back on top of the pack. Even with the handover to Hollings, Ferrari stayed in front and progressively increased the gap over its rivals, crossing the finishing line one lap ahead of its nearest competitors.

Race-2. After a start to Race-2 that left them in third, Goddard and Hollings regained top spot towards the halfway mark and held it down to the chequered flag. They again won by a significant margin, with another fastest lap time, improving on round two at Snetterton, where the Ferrari 458 Challenge no. 144 took two second places in Class 3.

Appointments. The next round of the Britcar Endurance Championship is scheduled for 3 July at Silverstone with a single 2-hour outing (Championship Race).