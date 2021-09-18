One Ferrari in GT Cup at Donington

The sixth round of the GT Cup championship takes place over the weekend of 18-19 September with an intense programme at Donington Park GP, where four races are scheduled over two days. After appearing at Silverstone, the crew of Roy Millington and Benny Simonsen return in a Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo 2020.

The Anglo-Danish duo will be back in the GT Cup championship, again at the wheel of a Millington Motorsport Ferrari. In the previous outing at Silverstone, Millington-Simonsen, in the colours of FF Corse, had impressed with their performances, taking three GTC class podiums in four races. They claimed two seconds, a third and a fifth place in class.



They will try to repeat their performance at Donington Park, keeping up the fight for the top positions.



Appointments. Free practice is scheduled for Saturday from 10.05am to 10.20am, followed by qualifying from 10.30am to 10.45am. The first 25-minute race will set off at 12.55pm, while the 50-minute Race 2 will start at 1.20pm. Sunday will see the same programme, but at different times, with free practice at 9.30am and qualifying at 9.55am. On Sunday, Race-3 starts at 1.20pm while Race-4 runs from 4.45pm to 5.35pm. The times indicated are local.

