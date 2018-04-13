13 aprile 2018

Maranello, 13 April 2018 - On 14 and 15 April 2018, one of the motor-racing events of the year will be heralded for the fifth time by a qualifying race. General rehearsal. From the function test at the Grand Prix circuit through the practice sessions held at the Nordschleife up to the evening hours to the qualifying session and a six-hour race in the Green Hell, the new event format provides anything helping the teams preparing for the main event – and of course they can do so at the original 24-hour race track version. Team Monschau. Competing in the race there will be a 488 GT3 car: it’s the no.22 of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau in the hands of Georg Weiss, Oliver Kainz, Jochen Krumbach and Daniel Keilwitz. Schedule. Qualifying are scheduled on Saturday at 18.45 for 150 minutes, the race starts at 12 on Sunday lasting six hours.