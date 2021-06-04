Nürburgring 24 Hours, surprise trio of Ferrari crews line up

Ten thousand spectators, a hundred and twenty cars, thirty-five GT3s and three Ferrari crews will be on the start-line for the Nürburgring 24 Hours, one of the great endurance classics, set to take place this weekend at the legendary German track. The huge turnout - especially the number of spectators back in attendance - illustrates just how well-regarded this highly anticipated endurance race is. After the Qualifying Race held in May with just the one Octane 126 488 GT3 Evo 2020 crossing the finish-line in seventeenth class position, the modest Ferrari contingent in attendance will be looking to come away with a noteworthy result.

SP9 Pro. Björn Grossmann, Simon Trummer, Jonathan Hirschi and Luca Ludwig will tackle the fearsome “Green Hell” in the elite class where there is no lack of top-level rivals and true circuit specialists. The Octane 126 crew is no exception and last year were among the key race protagonists, even though rain hampered their performance.

SP9 Pro-Am. Meanwhile, two Ferrari crews are set to line up in the class which sees professionals alternate alongside gentleman drivers. The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 belonging to WTM powered by Phoenix, third in the class in 2019, will be crewed by Daniel Keilwitz, George Weiss, Jochen Krumbach and Indy Dontje, while Christian Kohlhaas, Mike Jäger, Stephan Köhler and Norbert Schneider will defend the colours of the Racing One outfit aboard the 488 GT3.

Schedule. The race is due to get underway at 15:30 on Saturday and is scheduled to finish 24 hours later.