Tenth place for WTM in the NLS

The Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie season opener came to a close with a top ten spot for the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 WTM powered by Phoenix. On their return to the category, the German team completed the four scheduled hours of the 45th DMV 4H, even managing to hold positions just short of the podium in certain moments of the race.

Starting from seventh place with Daniel Keilwitz at the controls, the #22 Ferrari, after getting off to an excellent start, held onto the position with dexterity throughout the opening stint. Over the next four hours of racing, Jochen Krumbach, Daniel Keilwitz on a second stint, Georg Weiss and, lastly, Krumbach would handle the driving chores. The German brought the car home in tenth position, both overall and in SP9 Pro class, after a gripping, closely-fought battle that saw the protagonist’s position whipsaw between seventh and tenth place.

It was a weekend to forget for the second Ferrari entrant at the event, Octane 126. The car experienced some technical issues during the morning qualifying session which prevented the Swiss team from taking part in the race.