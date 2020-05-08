Nine Ferraris at Spa for round 2 of SRO E-Sport GT Series

After the debut at Silverstone, the second round of the SRO E-Sport GT Series virtual championship will see the GT3 cars of the Pro and Silver class competing on the challenging Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Three official drivers. All three official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers in the championship, Miguel Molina, Daniel Serra and Nicklas Nielsen, will take to the track at the wheel of the 488 GT3 in the Pro class. In England, the Spaniard and the Brazilian drove in a race affected by various collisions and Race Direction decisions that knocked them back to the middle of the group while Nielsen didn't take part. “We hope to have fun this weekend”, commented Molina, “and to do better than the last race. Spa-Francorchamps is one of the most beautiful circuits in Europe, especially the first stretch. It is difficult to find the ideal set-up for the car because you have to find a compromise between the fast parts and the ones that really test driving skills”. Nielsen's virtual racing debut is a point of interest, with the Belgian circuit presenting him with a new and tough challenge.

On the hunt for victory. After his fifth place at Silverstone, David Perel hopes to star in the 60-minute race on the 7km-plus Ardennes circuit. The South African driver, at the wheel of the 488 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing, will again join the other Ferrari drivers in the series, such as Chris Froggatt (Sky Tempesta Racing), Nicolas Hillebrand (Buttler-Pal Motorsport), Maksim Yefanov (Fasttuning) and David Fumanelli (Kessel Racing).

Distinguished guest. Jean-Éric Vergne, former Scuderia Ferrari test driver in 2015-16, and twice Formula E world champion, will also take to the track at Spa-Francorchamps at the wheel of the 488 GT3.

Silver Assault. In the Silver class, for professional sim drivers, David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito will represent the FDA Hublot Esports Team after their brilliant debut on British soil. At the same time, private drivers who have qualified for the race will crew three other 488 GT3s .

Programme. The Spa-Francorchamps race goes live on Sunday from 1:45 pm on the FerrariRaces Facebook profile. The green light for Pro drivers is at 2 pm, while Silver drivers set off at 3:15 pm.

