Nielsen and Hites ready for Esport GT Pro Series

Monza will be the setting for a small revolution in the world of motorsport, which will bring the virtual and real worlds together for the first time. During the first round of the Endurance Cup, the drivers of the teams enrolled in the Pro or Silver class will compete in the Esport GT Pro Series at the wheel of the “Assetto Corsa Simulazione” simulator. The theatre of battle will be the same, the Autodromo Nazionale, which will boast another record in its almost one hundred years of history.

Iron Lynx will field the official Ferrari Competizioni GT driver, Nicklas Nielsen, who previously raced in the SRO Esport Championship during the early stages of the pandemic lockdown. At the same time, Benjamin Hites will compete with the virtual Ferrari of Rinaldi Racing. “I’m looking forward to this championship”, said the Dane, who has been preparing at the FDA Esports training centre together with the team members. “Although we are here to get the most out of the actual race on Sunday, I find it interesting to start the weekend with this new challenge”.

“Monza is a high-speed track, where it’s important to accelerate as soon as possible to build up the speed necessary to be competitive on this course”, continued Nielsen.

However, the challenge only appears virtual, as the points awarded to the top three in each class – Pro and Silver – will be added to those of the real team standings and may decide the title's destination.

The first round of the championship, which will be held in conjunction with the Endurance Cup events, is scheduled for Saturday at 7 pm.