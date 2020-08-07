Morris, Gomes and Blomqvist at Le Mans with HubAuto

HubAuto Racing has unveiled its driver lineup for the next 24 Hours of Le Mans, with Tom Blomqvist set to join Morris Chen and Marcos Gomes.

Victory in the Asian Le Mans Series with the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 gave the team a place on the starting grid in the legendary French race. Team owner and driver, Morris Chen, the first Taiwanese to have driven in the historic endurance marathon, will be at the wheel of the 488 GTE in the LMGTE Am class. “Le Mans is an incredible event,” said Chen, “and it’s extraordinary to be able to take part in it with my team. I think we can count on a top crew, with two talented drivers. Gomes has already proved to be very fast at the wheel of the Ferrari in both the Asian Le Mans Series and the GT World Challenge Asia. Observing Blomqvist’s performance, however, I immediately noticed his great talent”.

The Asian team has already started to prepare for the most anticipated event of the year, which will take place on 19 and 20 September.