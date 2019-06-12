Marcos Gomes Joins Chico Longo for Next Round of Endurance Brazil

Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey 12 giugno 2019

Via Italia Racing will compete in the next race of Brazilian Endurance Championship at Santa Cruz do Sul with a change of driver line up. Run on the 15th of June and coinciding with the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a change has been made - Marcos Gomes will replace Daniel Serra as co-driver alongside Chico Longo this weekend. Gomes has extensive experience in the Ferrari 488 GT3 and Via Italia Racing. In 2019, he put the Via Italia Ferrari 488 GT3 on pole in the hotly contested GT-Daytona category at the 24 Hours at Daytona. In 2018, he helped Longo to claim the Endurance Brazil title, contesting two races in the endurance series. “I am very happy to drive the 488 GT3 of Via Italia Racing. On my last opportunity we had a good job in Daytona. My objective is helps Longo in the fight to this Championship”, said Gomes. Longo talked about Gomes. “Marcos is very fast and adept. We will work to keep the good speed and performance of the last race. We expect a hard race, mainly with Prototypes. In the South these cars are very fast”, said Longo. Via Italia Racing won the last race of the championship in Goiânia, Goiás. This weekend's race will take place at the 2.194 mile Santa Cruz do Sul, located near the Rio Grande do Sul. Opened in 2005, this 14 turn circuit offers a strong mix of corners that will certainly challenge the Endurance Brazil drivers. The racing weekend begins on Friday with three practice sessions and qualifying. The race will begin its three hour length on Saturday, 15 June at 11am (Brazil time).