MacNeil Ninth for Ferrari at Mosport

Bowmanville, Ontario 07 luglio 2019

Cooper MacNeil put the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari on the inside of the fifth row for Sunday’s SportsCar Grand Prix at Mosport Park. MacNeil turned a best lap of 1 minute, 17.301 seconds in the No. 63 WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 on the demanding 10-turn, 2.459-mile circuit once known as Mosport Park. “It was a tough qualifying session for the team,” MacNeil said. “I thought I'd maximized everything I could to get a time out of the car, but the timing sheet clearly didn't show it. I was definitely pushing pretty hard out there; I got what I could out of the WeatherTech Ferrari. We will sharpen our pencils for tomorrow, get back to the drawing board and see if we can get make it better before the race.” MacNeil and co-driver Toni Vilander enter the sixth round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship running sixth in the GTD standings. They are also 10th after two of seven races in the inaugural IMSA Sprint Cup. The two-hour, 40-minute race is set to take the green flag at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, with the event televised live on NBC.